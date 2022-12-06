Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, December 6
Derrick C. Allen, 42, of Rockford, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Melissa A. Fisher, 31, of Bithalto, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Marci E. Jenkins, 34, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and reckless driving.
Monday, December 5
Oliverio-Otoneil Funes-Simon, 28, of Melrose Park, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
Brian K. Kelly, 38, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery.
Brett A. Kenning, 43, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery.
Friday, December 2
Robert D. Campbell III, 48, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Holly R. Davenport, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Krystle M. Gonzalez, 34, of Lake Station, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication.
Matthew L. Hyatt, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.
Paul B. Irwin, 42, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Ariel Maravilla, 28, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Thursday, December 1
Arthur R. Burchett Jr., 43, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Adam L. Hurley, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery with bodily injury, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Daniel P. Rasinksi, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for invasion of privacy.