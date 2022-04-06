Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, April 4
Amy K. Almond, 48, of Otterbein, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in bodily injury.
Tommy K. Buckmaster III, 26, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation and domestic battery.
Jason L. Cadwallader, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of home detention.
Teirrah L. Day, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for exceeding the speed limit.
Emily M. Gray, 19, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for domestic battery.
Bobby G. Heard, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Cristy L. Herron, 41, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery and criminal mischief.
Matthew F. Pettet, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for minor possession of alcohol, resisting law enforcement, burglary, criminal mischief and public intoxication.
Ryen S. Winter, 22, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for confinement, domestic batter and possession of a controlled substance.
Natalie S. Zacher, 46, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, April 1
William D. Kahney, 38, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation.
Cameron L. Walker, 29, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of an accident.
Thursday, March 31
Nathan C. Holm-Hansen, 23, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Joseph N. Reyes Jr., 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for contempt of court.
Steven M. Utley, 60, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for public intoxication and indecent exposure.
Wednesday, March 30
Jeremy M. Manns, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Jeffrey C. Sharp, 65, of Rossville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Scot M. Walstra, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle as a weapon and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jamie C. Yeoman, 26, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of vehicle/prior conviction.