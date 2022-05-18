Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, May 18
Jorie L. Breyer, 50, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Nicole A. Parrington, 38, of Williamsport, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Jordan A. Powell, 24, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
James R. Serbentas Jr., 43, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
James J. Sturgeon, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Tuesday, May 17
Chad A. Bowman, 28, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation.
Joseph K. Chamberlain Jr., 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for pointing a firearm.
Darrin E. DeBold, 33, of Hammond, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for escape.
Brandy M. Wilkerson, 35, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for neglect of a dependent.
Tiffany N. Wilson, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for aiding and abetting.
Monday, May 16
Jordan T. Anderson, 38, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Jentyah G. Diaz, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery and disorderly conduct.
Allison M. Hofferth, 24, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Ethan J. Hunt-VanHouten, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Destiny R. Kilbourne, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Brandon J. Kruhaj, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Scott A. Sytsma, 43, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Christopher A. Walker, 33, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Kodi J. Wilson, 28, of Waterford, Michigan, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Nathan D. Wilson, 23, of Lowell, was arrested for an unknown charge.
Thursday, May 12
Brandon K. Phillips, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation.
Wednesday, May 11
Miguel A. Hernandez-Romero, 23, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery and criminal mischief with damage under $750.
Roger A. Risner, 58, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for habitual traffic violation.
Russell D. Stoddard, 58, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Eric S. Whaley, 38, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.