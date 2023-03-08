Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, March 7
Roxanna C. Gentz, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Brittney N. Gusta, 32, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Franklin B. Howze, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Anthony P. Monaco, 56, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Monday, March 6
Carlos Bargas, 30, of Francesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Dustin D. Gilbert, 36, of Winamac, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Brandon J. Griffin, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Eliel Hernandez, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
James E. Huff Jr., 34, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Kristin L. Huff, 37, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Trending Food Videos
Hector L. Martinez, 33, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Robert A. Nava, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Julie L. Nuss, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft.
Michael R. Shuter, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Darrin L. Smith, 48, of Charlotte, North Carlina, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held for another agency.
Trini E. Vicenti, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Friday, March 3
Paul T. Henderson, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jeffrey C. Martin, 48, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Thursday, March 2
James R. Brown, 31, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery on a person less than 14 years old.
Melissa A. Fisher, 31, of Onley, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.