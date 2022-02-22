Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, February 22
Dylan E. Gill, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Justin B. Hosterman, 39, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Nicole D. Lea, 26, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Brett S. Sheffer, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for intimidation.
Kevin A. Ward, 35, of Valparaiso, was arrested for contempt of court.
Friday, February 18
Jason M. Block, 44, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Thursday, February 17
Terri L. Anderson, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for trafficking with an inmate.
Robert D. Schwarzseher, 37, of Independence, Missouri, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Frank C. Uran Jr., 54, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery (simple assault).
Wednesday, February 16
Christopher D. Bonakowski, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Melissa J. Keller, 44, of Chesterton, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a ACE of .15 or more.
Christina M. Phillips, 46, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Roger A. Risner, 58, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for habitual traffic violator.
Jimmy D. Segers, 52, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.