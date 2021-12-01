Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, November 30
Dustin D. Gilbert, 35, of Winamac, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended.
Shane M. Turner, 34, of Greenwood, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Monday, November 29
Paul S. Farmer, 33, of Plainview, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Matthew T. Hostetler, 28, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for sexual misconduct.
Jennifer L. Simpson, 54, of Fowler, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Curtis L. Smith, 52, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Johnathon R. Susko, 27, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Edwin O. Vasquez-Portillo, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, minor possession of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Donte M. Woods, 36, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested by the Indiana State Police on a warrant.
Wednesday, November 23
Haley D. Mathew, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery against a family member less than 14 years (simple assault).
William H. Moore, 58, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Tuesday, November 22
James E. Lewis, 34, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unspecified charge.
Keith R. Mullins, 57, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal trespass.