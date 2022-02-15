Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, February 15
Eugene L. Haynes, 56, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for unknown charge.
Lindsey N. Johnson, 28, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Monday, February 14
Zackery E. Arndt, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery (endangered adult) and battery with bodily injury.
Kelly T. Gilbert, 59, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Wheatfield Police Department for public intoxication and domestic battery (endangered adult) and strangulation.
Brandon L. Harrison, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Joseph A. Laffoon, 26, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Angela B. Miller, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methaphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
David J. Stahl, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for minor possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
Friday, February 11
Sandeep S. Bhullar, 41, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery, criminal conversion and disorderly conduct.
Destiny S. Jackson, 24, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Angela B. Miller, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Sarah Skowronski, 26, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a ACE of .15 or more.
Wednesday, February 9
Elizabeth M. Drake, 35, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for unknown charge.
Ryan D. Johnson, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and maintaining a common nuisance.
Dakota T. Lofton, 19, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Julie L. Nuss, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Nathan R. Ruddach, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on a warrant.
Tuesday, February 8
Angela L. Pullins, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Monday, February 7
Eric S. Chizmar, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on unknown charge.
Zachary L. Taylor, 38, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement, intimidation, criminal mischief with damages under $750, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.