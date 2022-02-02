Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, February 1
Mihail Nikjoforov, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Michael Serrato, 52, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Jamie R. Wireman, 48, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with prior conviction.
Monday, January 31
Matthew W. Boe, 30, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Jamie L. Nitcher, 47, NA, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement officer while using a vehicle.
Rocco J. Sodomie, 38, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Dalton M. Souders, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Deborah L. Sykes, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft.
Peter E. Williams, 49, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication by alcohol or/and drugs.
Nathan N. Wilson, 23, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Wednesday, January 26
Shawn M. Canady, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for maintaining a common nuisance, alcohol.
Jason M. Kearney, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Rogelio Mendieta Garcia, 25, of Winamac, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown offense.
Jamie R. Wireman, 48, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, January 21
Charles J. Beaver, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested for contempt of court.
John W. Bodine, 21, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for resident entry (trespassing), intimidation and criminal mischief.
Daniel O. Bothwell, 23, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for residential entry (trespassing), intimidation and criminal mischief.
Hector Escobedo Ultreras, 38, of Wooddale, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment).
Thursday, January 20
Frank L. Garcia, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Wednesday, January 19
Shawn M. Canady, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Dionisia L. Johnson, 45, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Joshua R. Shanley, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for receiving a Legend drug resulting in death, reckless homicide and maintaining a common nuisance.
Eugene N. Uylaki, 22, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of a schedule II, III, IV controlled substance, dealing a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and sexual misconduct with a minor (fondling).
Aaron C. Worachek, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.