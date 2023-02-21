Jasper County
Arrest Log
Tuesday, February 21
Evan C. Bohannon, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Sarah A. Copeland, 44, of Zionsville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Ryan A. Cunningham, 31, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Fidelina Gallardo-Ortiz, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Kevin M. Getz, 43, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Howard D. Johnson, 57, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Mary L. Mertz, 62, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Kristin R. Pasierb, 32, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Steven A. Reichert, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Kevin R. Sommers, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Trini E. Vicente, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Friday, February 17
Thomas J. Hilton, 51, of Wheatfield, was arrested for invasion of privacy.
Stephen J. Kolp, 61, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for livestock or poultry running at large.
Thursday, February 16
Sam Bowen IV, 34, of Monterey, Indiana, was arrested for failure to appear.
Jorie R. Lynch, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication disorderly conduct and battery against a public safety official.
Corrina M. Rex, 47, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
James P. Rex, 55, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Joshua D. Sweet, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for child molesting.
Jacqueline J. Wajd, 26, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held for another agency.
Wednesday, February 15
Dosha S, Elliott, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of s schedule II, III, IV drug, theft from a building or conversion and fraud.
Matthew S. Gilbert, 42, of Elkhart, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for fraud with a credit card and theft.
Cesar Guzman, 42, of Tucson, Arizona, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Robin N. Hemphill, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
James W. Krueger, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for residential entry (burglary, breaking and entering) and criminal mischief.
Joshua L. Lacefield, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held for another agency.
Arnulfo S. Sebastian, 36, of Logansport, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a vehicle without obtaining a license.