Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, May 25
Samantha Lynn Johnson, 23, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement.
Monday, May 24
Aubrey Campbell III, 45, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Friday, May 21
Corey David Erb, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for burglary, battery with moderate bodily injury, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Josh Gallegos, 59, of Berwyn, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday, May 20
Lyndon Eugene Armstrong, 30, of Gary, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for hand gun license requirement, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in property damage and driving while suspended, second offense.
Angela Beth Miller, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe/needle, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday, May 19
Matthew J. Bijak, 44, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jacob Don Pritt, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal mischief and unauthorized entry of a vehicle.