Tuesday, June 20
Joshua L. Conley-Tucker, 30, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Tito Guevara, 46, of Kentland, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Jarvie M. Harris Jr., 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Malcolm L. Horne, 31, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a ACE of .15 or more and endangerment.
Lindsey H. Johnson, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Indiana State Police on a warrant.
Matthew E. Krsak, 39, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Russell D. Lipsey, 67, of Michigan City, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of stolen property.
Brett B. Navarro, 38, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery within the presence of a child less than 16 years old, confinement, resisting law enforcement and interfering in the reporting of a crime.
Carol Sanders, 50, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Mark M. Sebella, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Friday, June 16
Josue S. Amaya-Pena, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Denilson R. Damas Montoya, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Jordan B. Owens, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication.
Shawn E. Slater, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hashish or hash oil.
Junior M. Vargas-Begarano, 20, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of auto parts.
Angel P. Vega, 26, of Germantown, Maryland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of auto parts.
William A. Winans Jr., 52, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Thursday, June 15
Thomas A. Boland, 51, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Autumn R. Luttrell, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct. Phillip R. Pelham, 35, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Joseph Reyes Jr., 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Wednesday, June 14
Kenneth A. Carta III, 38, of Steger, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Crystal A. Henry, 34, of Thayer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Michael E. Michalski, 22, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unauthorized absence from home detention.
Eric M. Skinner, 43, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Larondo Thomas, 43, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.