Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, September 11
Shannell Christine Bonnell, 29, of Delphi, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of Legend drug without a prescription.
Dennis Dale Hanaway, 56, of Fowler, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for four counts of criminal recklessness, criminal mischief and dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Thursday, September 10
Bryan Dwayne Hesson, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of Legend drug without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, residential entry and criminal mischief.
Joel Lee Losiniecki, 62, of Griffith, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Eric Schyler Strange, 34, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, September 9
John E. Kurzeja, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for making 911 calls for prohibited purposes.