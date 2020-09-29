Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, September 29
Angela I. Gilb, 47, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Leo Xavier Hernandez Vega, 18, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for auto theft.
Monday, September 30
Charles Robert Alexander, 33, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Donald Wayne Cooper, 76, DeMotte, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for intimidation.
Caleb James Fonte, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery and strangulation.
Chauntey Lawrence Rife, 39, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Adam Richard Roosevelt Schwanke, 35, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Alicia Jane Servies, 38, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.