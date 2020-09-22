Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, September 22
Michael Emilio Michalski, 19, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Kevin Eugene Rea, 21, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Johnathon Robert Susko, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation, domestic battery and criminal mischief.
Monday, September 21
Cameron A. Adams, 19, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Paul Bender, 55, of North Judson, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating while intoxicated (refusal) and resisting law enforcement.
Glenda Lee Cooper, 63, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Amber Dawn Gross, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Jason Michael Kearney, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Emily Jayne Lach, 23, of Lowell, was arrested on a court order.
Roberto Carlos Portillo-Rodriguez, 27, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Daishawn Nathan Rhodes, 19, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for dealing marijuan, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Jalen Donnell Smith, 19, of Flint, Michigan, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Amy Marie Tykol, 34, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of a crash with personal damage.