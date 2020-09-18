Thursday, September 17
Albert Benjamin Hendon, 28, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Frank H. Rothgeb, 44, of Dyer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
David Earl Smedley, 57, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Wednesday, September 16
Shawn Lawrence Megan, 34, of Napa, Idaho, was arrested by the Jasper County Police Department for battery with moderate bodily injury and theft.
Nichole Lynn Washburn, 43, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended, prior.
Melanie Ann Wynn, 34, of Chesterton, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy and public intoxication.