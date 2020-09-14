Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, September 14
Shawn Lowell Conley, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for residential entry and public intoxication.
Glenda Lee Cooper, 63, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Aurora Ivon Cortez, 44, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Emily Jayne Lach, 23, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Charles Theodore Ramey, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety officer.
Michael Ramey, 58, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
William Eric Tumey, 40, of Martinsville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Ernest Tyler, 25, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.