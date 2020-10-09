Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, October 9
Robert Ernest Lanoue, 47, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for forgery.
Thursday, October 8
Cody Ray Bennett, 24, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle while consuming alcohol.
Wednesday, October 7
Susan Lynn Gluth, 62, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Bruce Lee Hemminger, 44, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Veronica Ann Housley, 32 of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Lee Allen Tillema, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in possession of a child under 14 years of age, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.