Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Ashley Nicole Burrow, 30, of Mt. Ayr, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated (D felony).
Melissa Sue Gates, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and visiting/maintaining a common nuisance.
Bruce Lee Hemminger, 44, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Monday, October 5, 2020
Ann Marie Lovely, 26, of Mt. Ayr, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
David Francis Shanley, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery, battery with moderate bodily injury, interference with reporting a crime and criminal mischief.
Danielle Janee Thomas, 35, of East Chicago, was arrested by Rensselaer Police Department for possession of Legend drug without prescription.
Braden Scott Trudeau, 20, of Momence, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.