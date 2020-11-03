Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuessday, November 3
Heidi M. Bowers, 27, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Monday, November 2
Royle Agent, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Chelsea June Budreau, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Allison Nicole Curtis, 32, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Benjamin H. Griffin, 48, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Michael Ryan Huff, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Dustin Lee Keaton, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Danny Robert Onslott, 62, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Christopher Dewayne Reynolds, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Taylor Leigh Spurgeon, 32, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Friday, October 30
Reynaldo Martinez, 38, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Jason S. Miller, 19, of Logansport, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.