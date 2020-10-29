Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, October 29
Ethan Taylor Joseph, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Kelly J. Price, 46, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Devin Taylor, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested for failure to appear.
Wednesday, October 28
Dakota Jack Burton, 25, of Remington, was arrested for failure to appear.
Kyle David Cuno, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for dealing in methamphetamine.
Thomas James Dalton, 35, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for conspiracy.
Savanna Faith Goetz, 23, of Morocco, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Rachel Ann Myers, 23, of Springfield, Illinois, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for conspiracy.
Michael Patrick Serrato, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Wendy Marie Stone, 40, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Tuesday, October 27
Justin Westley Jessie, 32, of Fowler, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement.
Brandon Scott Loughry, 33, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent.