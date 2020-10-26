Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, October 26
Royal Agent, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Police Department on a court order.
Joshua R. Beedle, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Police Department for child molestation (fondling/touching child under 14 years of age) and sexual misconduct with a minor.
Patricia Ann Espey, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Police Department for driving while intoxicated (D felony).
Matthew Todd Midkiff, 36, of Griffith, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for dealing in schedule I, II, III controlled substance.
Danny Robert Onstott, 62, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Police Department on a court order.
Joshua Curtis Rich, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Police Department for invasion of privacy.
Robin L. Schiavone, 34, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Police Department for off-registration labeling of prescription forms.
Kane Michael Stokes, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested for residential entry and possession of a controlled substance.
Braden Scott Trudeau, 20, of Momence, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Police Department on a court order.
Friday, October 23
Nicolaas Arnott Poppen, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.