Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, October 22
Kevin Michael Calderone, 23, of Dyer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle as a weapon, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, October 21
John Walter Chapman, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and visiting/maintaining a common nuisance.
Alicia Marie Pigg, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.