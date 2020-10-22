Watch the Rensselaer Republican website for updates to the arrest log

Jasper County Arrest Log

Thursday, October 22

Kevin Michael Calderone, 23, of Dyer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle as a weapon, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, October 21

John Walter Chapman, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and visiting/maintaining a common nuisance.

Alicia Marie Pigg, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.

