Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, October 16
Michael Adam Dart, 26, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a child.
Mathias Daniel Gaumer, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Katlyn Rae Malone, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, visiting/maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Mary Elizabeth Thornton, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Thursday, October 15
John Eugene Kurzeja, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Orlando Dupree Robinson, 29, of West Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Wednesday, October 14
Yusuff Abdulah, 31, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor) and reckless driving.
Jeffrey Paul Bender, 55, of North Judson, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Stephen Lee Sawyer, 46, of LaCrosse, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Alicia Jane Servies, 38, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.