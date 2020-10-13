Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, October 13
Maria Rosa Aleman, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for no driver’s license when required.
Ashley Nicole Burrow, 31, of Mt. Ayr, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Tyrreggianald Germaine Harris, 44, of Maywood, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated, endangering, and driving while suspended, prior.
Johntate O. Jones, 35, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Breeannin Lee Lacefield, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Fidelina Gallardo Oritz, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for never receiving a license.
Eduardo Jose Redondo-Corea, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for failure to appear.
Jenna Chantel Robertson, 34, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
James Wesley Rockhill, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery causing bodily injury.
Steven Callaway Sowder, 34, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for attempted murder, criminal confinement, battery against a public safety official, strangulation and intimidation.
Braden Scott Trudeau, 20, of Momence, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Joseph David Valios, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.