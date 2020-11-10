Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, November 10
Vernon Lee Goad, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery against a public safety official.
Jason Jeffrey Rossiter, 38, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Monday, November 9
Royal Agent, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Steve Edward Hughes, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Dustin Allen Ray Kinney, 28, was arrested for habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle as a weapon, disorderly conduct and operating while consuming alcohol.
Danny Robert Onstott, 62, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Taylor Leigh Spurgeon, 32, of Brook, was arrested on a court order.
Heather M. Wright, 40, of North Judson, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.