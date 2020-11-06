Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, November 6
Joseph D. Grayer, 43, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for resisting law enforcement and battery.
Kaylynn Louann Holt, 25, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia.
Thursday, November 5
Mariah Dishay Dobine, 18, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury.
Joshua Curtis Rich, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement and dealing in methamphetamine.
Wednesday, November 4
John Winston Bailey, 38, of Bluffton, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal confinement, intimidation and leaving the scene of a crash with personal damage.
Brent Collin Ragan, 30, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.