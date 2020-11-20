Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, November 19
Abigail Marie Bardoczi, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Rodney Richard Deardurff, 40, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
David Eugene Grater, 55, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Phillip Ray Marlin, 34, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Wednesday, November 18
Brian Scott Battering, 28, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Joshua Curtis Rich, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
Bradley Howard Snook, 56, of Anderson, South Carolina, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.