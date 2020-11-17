Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, November 17
Jessica Rose Call, 28, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Monday, November 16
Royle Agent, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Nicholas Bryce Antcliff, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia.
David Benjamin Cornett, 30, of Cadiz, Kentucky, was arrested for intimidation, strangulation and battery.
Danny Robert Onstott, 62, of DeMotte, was arrested on a court order.
Jason Bolding Thomas, 47, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine/narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine/narcotic drugs and visiting/maintaining a common nuisance.