Jasper County Arrest Log

Friday, January 8

John Walter Chapman, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for visiting/maintaining a common nuisance, residential entry, interference with reporting a crime, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Brandon John Jillson, 38, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.

Thursday, January 7

Joseph Allen Koopman, 46, of Hebron, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while a habitual traffic violator.

Joshua David Ozug, 32, of Morocco, was arrested for conversion.

Wednesday, January 6

Erin Nicole Mackall, 27, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for assisting a criminal and possession of paraphernalia.

Matthew Robert Mulloy, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery and intimidation.

