Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, January 8
John Walter Chapman, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for visiting/maintaining a common nuisance, residential entry, interference with reporting a crime, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon John Jillson, 38, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Thursday, January 7
Joseph Allen Koopman, 46, of Hebron, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while a habitual traffic violator.
Joshua David Ozug, 32, of Morocco, was arrested for conversion.
Wednesday, January 6
Erin Nicole Mackall, 27, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for assisting a criminal and possession of paraphernalia.
Matthew Robert Mulloy, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery and intimidation.