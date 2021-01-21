Watch the Rensselaer Republican website for updates to the arrest log

Jasper County Arrest Log

Thursday, January 21

Ronnie Adams, 29, of Gary, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department and held.

Paris Brittany Davis, 28, of Gary, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department and held.

Joshua Caleb Irwin, 31, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery resulting in injury to a person under 14 years of age and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, January 20

Arthur Raymond Buchett, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.

Elijah Fleming, 18, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.

Ralph Everette Gentry, 27, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.

Donald G. Oliver, 46, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.

