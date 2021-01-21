Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, January 21
Ronnie Adams, 29, of Gary, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department and held.
Paris Brittany Davis, 28, of Gary, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department and held.
Joshua Caleb Irwin, 31, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery resulting in injury to a person under 14 years of age and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, January 20
Arthur Raymond Buchett, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Elijah Fleming, 18, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Ralph Everette Gentry, 27, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.
Donald G. Oliver, 46, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.