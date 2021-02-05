Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, February 5
James David DeMario, 40, of Grant Park, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Matthew David Stamper, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for violation of work release.
Thursday, February 4
Gregory Keith Dobson, 56, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and driving while intoxicated (D felony).
Wednesday, February 3
Manuel Gonzalez, 35, of Apopka, Florida, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a child.
Nicholas Phelan Gonzalez, 27, of Valparaiso was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Glen Robert Peters, 47, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement and failure to appear.
Richard Grant Schwanke, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation and criminal recklessness.
Kerry Gordon Williams, 59, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct and intimidation.