Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, December 10
Thomas Gene Chambers, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Jacob Parketon, 27, of Portage, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for auto theft.
Wednesday, December 9
Amber Lynn Casko, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for neglect of a dependent.
Damarco Martez Morrison, 20, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for never receiving a driver’s license.
Jamie L. Nitcher, 46, of Knox, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Jason Orlik, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Tuesday, December 8
Taylor Rae Frye, 24, of Gary, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Teddy Edward Girton, 20, of Rushville, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Dustin Lee Keaton, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing in methamphetamine at least 10 grams, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession or sale fo drug precursors and visiting/maintaining a common nuisance.
Angela Beth Miller, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Jame Lee Osborne, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.