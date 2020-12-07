Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, December 7
Jessie Sue Brown, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and resisting law enforcement.
Sophia Monette Eckstein, 24, of Versailles, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a controlled substance.
Ricardo Elias Figueroa, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal, and driving while intoxicated (D felony).
Nicholas Phelan Gonzalez, 27, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear, driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor) and auto theft.
Travis Edward Hurd, 39, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Cleopha Elizabeth Malott, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery against a public safety official and possession of methamphetamine.
Jesus Marquez-Hernandez, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Shawn Joseph Moser, 38, of Chesterton, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Carlos Orellana Monge, 37, of Monon, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated, endangering, and never receiving a driver’s license.
Penny Gene Stone, 58, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for bigamy.
Friday, December 4
Daniel John Bailey, 47, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.