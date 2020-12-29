Watch the Rensselaer Republican website for updates to the arrest log

Jasper County Arrest Log

Tuesday, December 29

Michelle Renee Blough, 22, of Knox, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.

Monday, December 28

Brandon K. Phillips, 32, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.

Wednesday, December 22

Franklin Bernard Howze, 31, of Rainbow City, Alabama, was arrested for contempt of court.

Matthew Lee Hyatt, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.

Randall Dobson Shedd, 54, of Martinsville, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation.

