Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, December 29
Michelle Renee Blough, 22, of Knox, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Monday, December 28
Brandon K. Phillips, 32, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Wednesday, December 22
Franklin Bernard Howze, 31, of Rainbow City, Alabama, was arrested for contempt of court.
Matthew Lee Hyatt, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Randall Dobson Shedd, 54, of Martinsville, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation.