Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, December 22
Hailey Marie Blankenship, 19, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Arthur Raymond Burchett, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Christopher Paul Krug, 43, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Kane Michael Stokes, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, December 21
Ryan M. Hornbeck, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and visiting/maintaining a common nuisance.
Kevin Allen Marlin, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia.
Richard Eli Mullet, 32, of Hobart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.