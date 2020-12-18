Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, December 18
Robert L. McKinney, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for residential entry, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and public intoxication.
Thursday, December 17
Noah Michael Collinsworth, 21, of Schererville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug and possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.
Christopher Paul Rowe, 27, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, December 16
Trinton Jose Newbury, 21, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery and trespassing.
Hunter Dwight Snow, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of work release.