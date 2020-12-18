Watch the Rensselaer Republican website for updates to the arrest log

Jasper County Arrest Log

Friday, December 18

Robert L. McKinney, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for residential entry, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and public intoxication.

Thursday, December 17

Noah Michael Collinsworth, 21, of Schererville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug and possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.

Christopher Paul Rowe, 27, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.

Wednesday, December 16

Trinton Jose Newbury, 21, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery and trespassing.

Hunter Dwight Snow, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of work release.

Tags

Trending Food Videos