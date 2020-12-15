Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, December 15
Matthew Joseph Bijak, 44, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Debra A. Blotnicki, 61, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated with injury.
Heather Lee Gaskey, 42, of Kankakee, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Aaron James Mullet, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Michelle L. Smith, 49, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Jose Luis Soto Garcia, 36, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of false identification, never receiving a license and identity deception.
Monday, December 14
David Lynn Carter, 57, of Remington, was arrested on a court order.
Devynn Cole, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with bodily waste and battery.
Kyle David Cuneo, 33, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Ronald Michael Diorka, 40, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Luis Gonzalez, 25, of Portage, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Alicia Marie Pigg, 32, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Joseph A. Scott, 19, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal mischief, theft, domestic battery in possession of a child under 16 years og age and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Heather M. Wright, 40, of Lowell, was arrested on a court order.