Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, April 27
Benjamin Eugene Fitch, 40, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Blake Nolan Mills, 18, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.
Monday, April 26
Charles Joshua Beaver, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of work release.
Christopher Blake Clevenger, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for trespassing.
Joshua Lane Conley-Tucker, 27, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Craig Allen Hill, 46, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with moderate bodily injury.
Joshua Caleb Irwin, 31, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Travis Ryan Jones, 33, of Elwood, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Sean Patrick Keilman, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Martez Lambert, 32, of Michigan City, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated.
Zachary William Phend, 28, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Thomas John Steele, 58, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Friday, April 23
Leeroy Edward Ludlow, 41, of Brookston, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for violation of sex registration.
Joshua Paul Lusby, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while suspended.
Thursday, April 22
Blake Nolan Mills, 18, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Zachary Zeke Wright, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for kidnapping and battery.
Wednesday, April 21
Tyler Steven Hennin-Myers, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for carrying a handgun (prohibited) and habitual traffic violator.
Britton James Loane, 23, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Melissa Ann Morefield, 32, of Milford, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Christopher Dewayne Reynolds, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.