INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is reporting that a news conference on the “I-65 Killer” or “The Days Inn Killer” case that resulted in the death of a Rensselaer woman will be held on Tuesday, April 5.
ISP spokesman Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Lowell Post will helm the press conference, which will be held at the ISP media room in Indianapolis at 10 a.m., CST/11 a.m., EST.
The killer raped and killed at least three women, including Jeanne Gilbert of Rensselaer, during a killing spree covering Indiana and Kentucky in the 1980s. All three women were clerks at motel along the I-65 corridor.
Gilbert's body was found along the side of the interstate in White County.
The killer may also be linked to other attacks and killings, the police reported.
Members of the FBI and other police agencies will be on hand at Tuesday’s media event, according to Fifield, who said information will be divulged at that time and not before.
“There is a lot of speculation and rumors on the internet. We don’t want to release anything at this time out of respect for the families of the victims,” he said.
Fifleld did say the information will be substantial to the case.
“We wouldn’t call media outlets in Indiana, Kentucky and Chicago for something we could handle with a press release,” he said.
Police found the killer’s first victim, Vicki Heath, behind a Super 8 Motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, in the early morning of Feb. 21, 1987. She had been assaulted and shot to death.
Two years later, the killer claimed two more victims on the same day, March 3. Mary “Peggy” Gill, a 24-year-old night auditor at the Days Inn in Merrillville, was attacked and killed sometime between midnight and 2:30 a.m.
The killer then traveled south to a Days Inn in Remington where he killed Gilbert, a part-time auditor at the motel. Gilbert’s lifeless body was found later near a roadway in White County where the killer had apparently left her. She had been shot three times with the same .22 caliber handgun he used to kill Gill, police said.
Both motels were robbed, with the killer driving away with $426.
In 2010, Kentucky State Police’s crime lab was able to link the DNA at the Elizabethtown crime scene to the deaths of Gill and Gilbert. The lab was also linked DNA to an attack at the Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana, in 1990, where the clerk got away. The victim in that crime described her attacker as 6 feet tall with greasy hair, a gray-spotted beard and green eyes and a lazy right eye.
Police created a composite sketch of what the killer might look like, but no one has come forward to identify him.