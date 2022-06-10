RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department arrested two Rensselaer men on June 7 for their involvement in an incident that occurred in the city on May 24, 2022.
Clay Haley, 25, of Rensselaer, and Seth Andrews, 19, of Rensselaer, were taken into custody by RPD officers on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct. Andrews was also charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon (Level 6 felony) and Haley faces charges of pointing a firearm (Level 6 felony) and battery by bodily waste.
According to RPD, officers responded to a complaint of reckless driving in the area of the 900 block of B-Mar Drive on May 24. When officers arrived, they determined the incident started over an argument regarding property and that a handgun was produced.
When they approached Haley about the incident, he said he was trying to retrieve property out of a vehicle belonging to Andrews, who reportedly accelerated the vehicle and nearly struck Haley as he was standing in the roadway.
Andrews said as he was waiting for a friend to exit the apartment building he was threatened by Haley, who then reportedly spit on Andrews, produced a handgun and tapped it against the window of the vehicle. He also allegedly pointed the gun at Andrews.
Witnesses at the scene advised they did see Andrews drive recklessly and accelerate towards Haley, who did admit he did have a handgun but did not point it at anyone.
Once an investigation into the incident was done and a report was sent to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office, arrest warrants were issued for both Haley and Andrews.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court of law.