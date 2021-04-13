JASPER COUNTY — A Hammond man hiding behind a dumpster in rural Jasper County was arrested for theft and false identifying by the county’s sheriff’s department on April 7.
Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson was the first to arrive at the scene of County Road 400 North and County Road 250 East in the early morning hours of April 7. Even though the subject initially provided a false identity, Williamson was able to determine he was talking with Benjamin L. Elders, 35, of Hammond.
An investigation later revealed that Elders’s vehicle broke down behind a nearby residence. Police also determined that Elders had broken into a detached garage and items from the garage were located inside the broken down vehicle.
Police also found two hypodermic needles in the car and Elders was taken to the Jasper County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of syringe (Level 6 felony), theft (Class A misdemeanor) and providing a false identity (Class A misdemeanor).
Hit and run crash results in pursuit, felony charges
NEWTON COUNTY — A Remington man who fled in his car after a traffic stop in Newton County and later attempted to escape on foot was arrested by the Indiana State Police after a pursuit on Friday, April 2.
According to ISP, Matthew W. Boe, 29, of Remington, was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle (Level 6 felony), possession of a hypodermic needle (Level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor) and driving while suspended (Class A misdemeanor) after police were notified of a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 24 near Goodland.
ISP trooper Jordan Jones was patrolling on County Road 50 East in Newton County when a red vehicle matching the vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run passed him going northbound. As the red car passed Jones, he noticed that it had significant damage to the front driver’s side.
Jones caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver continued on, traveling northbound at a high rate of speed.
With Jones in pursuit, the fleeing car slammed into a telephone pole and cattle fencing, but the driver continued on. The pursuit ended in Morocco when Boe and a female passenger jumped out of the car and fled on foot.
Jones and another trooper were able to take Boe into custody while a Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to apprehend the female passenger. Boe was transported to the Newton County Jail and the female passenger was also arrested and charged by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.
Assisting at the scene were the Morocco Police Department, Goodland Police Department, Newton County EMS, Morocco Fire Department and Village Motors.
All persons named in this release are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. All charges mentioned are merely accusations; actual charges will be determined by the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.