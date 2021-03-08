JASPER COUNTY — A Fair Oaks man was arrested on March 5 on a number of drug-related charges.
Brandon S. DeYoung, 31, of Fair Oaks, was taken to the Jasper County Jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 13.
The warrant was a result of an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 17 when deputies responded to a Fair Oaks address for a male subject not breathing.
The subject was later identified as DeYoung and deputies administered NARCAN, which rapidly reverses overdoses, bringing DeYoung back to a semi-conscious state. Medics would take over when they arrived later.
DeYoung was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Prior to leaving the scene, deputies located two syringes as well as two spoons that contained a residue that were laying near DeYoung. The residue tested positive for methamphetamine and heroin.
DeYoung faces charges of unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of meth and possession of a narcotic drug — all Level 6 felonies — as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.