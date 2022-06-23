JASPER COUNTY — A Fair Oaks man was arrested on June 20 after Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Fair Oaks.
Jose J. Perez-Frias, 30, of Fair Oaks, was charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child (a Level 6 felony), strangulation (Level 6 felony) and interference with reporting a crime (Class A misdemeanor) for his actions against a woman.
When police arrived at the scene, the victim reported that she and Perez-Frias had a physical altercation when the Fair Oaks man grabbed her hair, pulled her off the toilet and begin striking her across the face.
Perez-Frias then reportedly grabbed her by the neck and began pushing her against the bathroom wall, cutting off her ability to breath.
The victim added she began kicking and kneeing Perez-Frias, who then released her. When she attempted to run out of the bathroom, Perez-Frias allegedly grabbed her and pulled her back into the bathroom where he continued to slap and hit the victim.
When the altercation woke up the couple’s three children, the victim was able to run to her vehicle and call 911 as Perez-Frias went to check on the children. Soon, Perez-Frias followed the victim to the car, and using a shovel, broke out a window and took the victim’s cell phone essentially hanging up the 911 call.
The victim reported that she was able to convince Perez-Frias to leave the residence that evening.
Perez-Frias was found by police in the early morning hours of June 21 and taken into custody.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.