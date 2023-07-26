Zerby

Tieler Zerby

RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man carrying a handgun and a backpack of drugs was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies at the Jasper County Fair on July 17.

Police have charged Tieler R. Zerby, 21, with dealing a Schedule I controlled substance (a Level 5 felony), dealing marijuana (Class A misdemeanor) and two charges of possession of a controlled substance (Level 6 felony) in the morning hours of July 17.

Tags