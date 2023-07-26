RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man carrying a handgun and a backpack of drugs was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies at the Jasper County Fair on July 17.
Police have charged Tieler R. Zerby, 21, with dealing a Schedule I controlled substance (a Level 5 felony), dealing marijuana (Class A misdemeanor) and two charges of possession of a controlled substance (Level 6 felony) in the morning hours of July 17.
Deputies made contact with the male subject wearing a backpack near the cattle barns. While speaking with Zerby, deputies noted a strong odor of marijuana.
Zerby then allowed deputies to search his backpack, which contained various drugs, including three PolkaDOT Mushroom Belgian Chocolate bars containing a Schedule I controlled substance; a baggie containing a green, leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana; four Waferz pre-rolled marijuana blunts; a plastic baggie containing four white pills marked M357, which were identified as 5 mg of hydrocodone and 500 mg of acetaminophen pills; three Glo Extracts cannabis (THC) oil cartridges; two digital scales; and a baggie containing additional baggies.
Zerby was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Jail. He had a court appearance on July 24, pleading not guilty and was appointed a lawyer. A pretrial conference was set for Oct. 4 in Jasper Superior Court.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.