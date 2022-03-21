WHEATFIELD — Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call of domestic battery involving two individuals that left one bloodied on Thursday, March 17 during the evening.
According to police, a male subject, later identified as Michael J. Martin, 39, of Wheatfield, who was covered in blood reportedly banged on a glass door of a closed business in the School Crossing Marketplace in Wheatfield.
The Marketplace is located across from Kankakee Valley High School.
Since the business was closed, Martin was not let inside the business, but someone inside called 911.
When deputies arrived, they said Martin had a visible head injury and medics were dispatched to the scene. Police said Martin was apprehensive to discuss what had happened to him, but did say that he suffered an injury during an altercation with his girlfriend later identified as Elizabeth M. Alyea, 32, of Wheatfield.
When Martin was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, deputies visited the residence where the altercation occurred and spoke with Alyea, who said that she and Martin got into a verbal altercations that turned physical. Some time during the argument, Alyea broke a glass lamp over Martin’s head and Martin grabbed Alyea by the throat in response. He reportedly began choking Alyea and pulling her hair, with the altercation occurring in the presence of their two children.
While deputies spoke with Alyea, they noticed a clear plastic baggy on the floor which contained a green leafy substance that had the odor of marijuana.
Alyea was transported to the Jasper County Jail and charged with domestic battery in the presence of children (Level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor).
Martin was also taken to the county jail and charged with domestic battery in the presence of children and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.