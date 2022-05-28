JASPER COUNY — A DeMotte woman faces two Level 6 felony counts and two misdemeanors for possession of drugs.
According to Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies, Kelly R. Urbano, 31, was arrested during the afternoon hours of May 20 after they responded to a residence two miles south of DeMotte regarding a complaint of illegal drugs.
When deputies arrived, they made contact with a woman, who provided information to support her complaint. Deputies then came into contact with Urbano, who began walking towards an area that held her personal property only to pull away from the deputies in an attempt to run away.
She was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. An inspection into Urbano’s “make up purse” found two hypodermic needles, several cotton balls with residue that field-tested for methamphetamine and two spoons.
Urbano was transported to the Jasper County Jail and faces the following charges:
• Possession of a hypodermic needle (Level 6 felony);
• Possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony);
• Resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor);
• Possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.