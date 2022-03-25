HAMMOND — A DeMotte man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a massive collection of guns and methamphetamine.
Ricky Schultz, 51, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio in Hammond on Tuesday, March 22 for drug and firearm violations.
Schultz was described in a memo by assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Nozick as a career offender with prior convictions for battery and marijuana trafficking. Schultz also has a reputation as a drug dealer and held a leadership role in the prison gang Saxon Knights during a previous stint behind bars.
Schultz was living in DeMotte when law enforcement officials suspected him of taking firearms during a series of residential burglaries. An investigation into the burglaries was conducted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Tactical Team, as well as the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Porter County Multi Enforcement Group.
Police raided Schultz’s home in the morning hours of Sept. 5, 2018 and recovered over 40 firearms, including two machine guns. Five of the guns were reported stolen. Officers also found 226 grams of crystal meth.
Schultz and two other individuals were found inside the home, which is located near County Road 1100 North in DeMotte.
The U.S. attorney’s office charged both Schultz and his wife with illicit gun and drug possession in 2018, but charges against the wife were dismissed due to her cooperation as Schultz awaited trial.
Schultz would later waive his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearms and drug possession in November of 2021. With the plea, Schultz was able to secure a more lenient sentence than what he would have faced if the case had gone to trial and he was convicted of all the charges.