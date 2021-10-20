JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic battery incident and issued a failure to appear warrant over the past two weeks, with both resulting in arrests.
On Oct. 11, James E. Huff Jr., 23 of DeMotte, was found and jailed after a warrant was issued by the Jasper County Superior Court on Sept. 25 for his arrest.
He has been charged with domestic battery, with the battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age (Level 6 felony), confinement (Level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
The charges stem from an investigation by JCSD deputies that began after an incident on June 5. When the police met with the victim, she advised that around midnight the night of June 5 she and Huff got into a verbal altercation that eventually turned physical. It was then that Huff allegedly struck the victim in the nose with his closed first and then attempted to block her leaving the building.
When deputies caught up with Huff later, he said the victim was injured after she threw herself into a wall. But pictures he provided as evidence were not consistent with his account of what occurred, police said.
It was later discovered that a one-year-old child was in the house near where the altercation reportedly took place.
After Huff was found and taken to the Jasper County Jail, deputies found paraphernalia when they patted him down and paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle he had been driving.
Domestic battery involving strangulation
On Oct. 4, JCSD deputies responded to a residence southwest of DeMotte regarding a domestic battery incident.
When they met with the victim, deputies were told that a verbal altercation with Seneca C. Larson, 40, of Shelby, Indiana, turned physical with Larson reportedly grabbing the victim and slamming her into a nearby closet.
The victim added that Larson the pinned her to the floor and began choking her, telling her that she would never leave the closet again.
After Larson let the victim get to her feet, she packed some items in a book bag and slipped away from the residence.
Larson was later taken into custody by deputies and charged with confinement (Level 6 felony), strangulation (Level 6 felony) and domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.