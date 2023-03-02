JASPER COUNTY — A suspicious structure fire led to charges of arson and attempted murder against a DeMotte man on Feb. 27.
Carlos M. Yanez, 29, was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies for his role in a fire that occurred at Island Grove mobile home park in DeMotte on Jan. 8.
According to JCSD, deputies responded to the fire in DeMotte during the morning hours of Jan. 8 and while the blaze was being extinguished by Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department personnel, they began canvasing the area looking for witnesses to the fire.
Deputies came into contact with Yanez, who they knew was wanted on an outstanding warrant for another incident. Yanez was taken into custody at that time and charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Yanez would eventually bond out for the additional charges, but after JCSD investigated further into the fire, it was determined that Yanez had allegedly ignited the initial structure fire. That led to two charges of attempted murder and the arson charge.
As a reminder, arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.