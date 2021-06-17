JASPER COUNTY — A call to a domestic disturbance in rural Jasper County led to the arrest of DeMotte man for domestic battery, confinement and possession of paraphernalia.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, James E. Huff Jr., 32, of DeMotte was taken into custody after he allegedly struck a woman in the nose with a closed fist.
The altercation came after Huff Jr. and the victim got into a verbal argument. When deputies arrived on the scene, they noticed injuries to the victim’s face and the victim was wearing clothing that had blood stains on them.
The victim advised the deputies that when she attempted to leave, Huff Jr. attempted to block her path.
Huff Jr. was later located at a relative’s residence. He provided deputies with a different version of how the victim got injured. However, physical evidence and the injuries didn’t align with Huff Jr.’s account, deputies said.
When JCSD took Huff Jr. into custody, and when he was searched prior to transport, a glass pipe containing a white residue was located as well as a small metal pipe with a burnt substance.
The white residue later field tested positive for methamphetamine, while the burnt substance tested positive for marijuana.
Huff Jr. was charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, a Level 6 felony. The charge of confinement also carries a Level 6 felony and the paraphernalia charge is a Class C misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.